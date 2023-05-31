iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 549,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 433,611 shares.The stock last traded at $50.64 and had previously closed at $50.62.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

