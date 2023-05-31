iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 184,031 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

