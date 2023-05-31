iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.5% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $420.39. 2,587,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,684. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $412.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

