iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Raised by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 510,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,568,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.42. 585,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.08 and a 200 day moving average of $250.34.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

