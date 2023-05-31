iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,302 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,667. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

