iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 719,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.