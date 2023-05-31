iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 67,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 78,506 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 449,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 63,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,301. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

