iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $173.38. 7,970,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,277,229. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

