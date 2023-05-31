iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 51,542 shares.The stock last traded at $147.25 and had previously closed at $150.42.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 558.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

