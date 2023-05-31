Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,172,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $260,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,502. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.31. The company had a trading volume of 246,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $140.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

