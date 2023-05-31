Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

