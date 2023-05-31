Jason W. Soncini Purchases 12,500 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 156,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,930.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACTG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 330,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,374. The firm has a market cap of $242.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.41. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 75.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Difesa Capital Management LP increased its position in Acacia Research by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth $2,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

ACTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

