Jayud Global Logistics Limited’s (NASDAQ:JYD) Quiet Period To End on May 31st

Jayud Global Logistics’ (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 31st. Jayud Global Logistics had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Jayud Global Logistics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Jayud Global Logistics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JYD opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Jayud Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is an end-to-end supply chain solution provider principally in China, with a focus on cross-border logistics services. It offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding services supply chain management and other value-added services.

