Jeff Carr Sells 19,203 Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) insider Jeff Carr sold 19,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,291 ($77.74), for a total value of £1,208,060.73 ($1,492,907.48).
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 6,309.78 ($77.98) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,342.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,997.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,935.38, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.15. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a one year low of GBX 5,502 ($67.99) and a one year high of GBX 6,824 ($84.33).
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
