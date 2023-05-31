Jeff Carr Sells 19,203 Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) insider Jeff Carr sold 19,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,291 ($77.74), for a total value of £1,208,060.73 ($1,492,907.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 6,309.78 ($77.98) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,342.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,997.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,935.38, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.15. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a one year low of GBX 5,502 ($67.99) and a one year high of GBX 6,824 ($84.33).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.