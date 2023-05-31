Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.
Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $52.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.
