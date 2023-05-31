JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 94 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,580,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,234,792,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,026,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Insider Activity

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $445.46. 201,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.85. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.56 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.