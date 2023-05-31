JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,755,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,638,453. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $126.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,217 shares valued at $30,709,834. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

