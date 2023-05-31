JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $183.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,311. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

