JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,977 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1,191.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. 1,543,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

