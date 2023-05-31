JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2,536.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 580 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.