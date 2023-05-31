JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 41,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.46 on Wednesday, hitting $390.65. 19,503,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,932,777. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $419.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $966.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

