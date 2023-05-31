JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after purchasing an additional 316,210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after purchasing an additional 669,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.30. The stock had a trading volume of 988,782 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

