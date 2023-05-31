JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $40.48. 186,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,091. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

