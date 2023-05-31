JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 773,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

