JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.79

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.78. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON JLEN opened at GBX 117.77 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £779.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.64. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 52-week low of GBX 103.03 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 135.40 ($1.67).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.56) target price on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a report on Friday, May 19th.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

