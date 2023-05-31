Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Update

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 46,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,308,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,644. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

