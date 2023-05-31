Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Cheviot Value Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 5.5% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,346,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 187,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 106,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of JNJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.38. 3,086,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580,975. The firm has a market cap of $401.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.38.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
