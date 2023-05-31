Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $785,273,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after buying an additional 3,588,251 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after buying an additional 3,204,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,026. The company has a market capitalization of $401.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

