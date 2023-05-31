JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,635,066 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.30% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $856,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 120,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,479,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,075,000 after purchasing an additional 89,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,155,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,865. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.