JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,039,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $619,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. 118,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

