JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $876,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $75.88. 1,141,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,067. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.46.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

