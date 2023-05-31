JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $769.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,724,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,763,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $769,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,017 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 190,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,779. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.