JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 10.99% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $706,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOOG traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.86. 24,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,393. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $258.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.