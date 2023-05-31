JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 10.99% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $706,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of VOOG traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.86. 24,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,393. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $258.99.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
- UiPath Stock Has Short-Term Pain for Long-Term AI Gain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.