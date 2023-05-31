JUNO (JUNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $186,053.87

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. JUNO has a total market cap of $29.18 million and $186,053.87 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 75,883,283 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

