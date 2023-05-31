KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $23.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.52.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

KE Stock Performance

BEKE stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. KE has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that KE will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KE by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in KE by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in KE by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

