Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,430,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,568,000 after acquiring an additional 97,823 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,609,977. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

