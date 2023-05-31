KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 3.9% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock valued at $632,325,601. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,279. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Recommended Stories

