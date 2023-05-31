Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 493111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Stock Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$9.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.