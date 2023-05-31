Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $54.38 Average PT from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:KTB opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,379,000 after purchasing an additional 153,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,769,000 after buying an additional 132,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after buying an additional 58,874 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

