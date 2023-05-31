Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Kopin Trading Up 16.7 %

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $226.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.47. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kopin by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Kopin by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

