Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $868.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Bancorp

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.