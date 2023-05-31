Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 710.71 ($8.78).

Several research analysts have commented on LRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.70) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.52) to GBX 780 ($9.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.29) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.27) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 713 ($8.81) to GBX 700 ($8.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Irene McDermott Brown acquired 5,054 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £29,970.22 ($37,036.85). In other news, insider Irene McDermott Brown bought 5,054 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £29,970.22 ($37,036.85). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.76), for a total transaction of £31,914.96 ($39,440.14). Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Stock Up 0.6 %

Lancashire Company Profile

LRE opened at GBX 625.50 ($7.73) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -62,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 582.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 601.75. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 362.60 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 670 ($8.28).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

