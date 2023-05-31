Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Gap Up to $5.23

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.35. Lanvin Group shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 69,693 shares traded.

Lanvin Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $684.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Lanvin Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

