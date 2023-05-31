Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 5,157 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Momentive Global by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $60,097.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,431,342.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $60,097.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,431,342.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Sullivan sold 23,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $217,025.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,238 shares of company stock worth $1,155,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV remained flat at $9.45 on Wednesday. 856,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

