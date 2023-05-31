Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after purchasing an additional 233,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,740,058.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,740,058.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $661,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,080 shares of company stock worth $8,309,219. 84.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EDR traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 304,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

