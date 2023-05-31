Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 272.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 62,742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

In related news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 52,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $116,097.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,264,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,174.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $335,796. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Butterfly Network Stock Down 4.2 %

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BFLY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. 513,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,592. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 46.69% and a negative net margin of 215.28%. The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Butterfly Network Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

See Also

