Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $367,000 Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,313,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,091,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,774,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Shares of BN stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 746,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,593. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Recommended Stories

