Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 78,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 243.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Danimer Scientific worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 49,171 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Danimer Scientific stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. 493,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,779. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 377.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $33,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 356,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $97,400. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

