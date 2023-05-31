Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases New Position in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Skillsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 8.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 73.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Skillsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SKIL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. 15,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 124.10%. The firm had revenue of $140.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Skillsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.