Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,604,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,981,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,548,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $24,857,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 511,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after acquiring an additional 144,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.41. The stock had a trading volume of 83,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,166. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.09. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

